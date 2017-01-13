2017 USAT Duathlon Series

Jan 13, 2017 – USA Triathlon has set the schedule for the 12 events that comprise the fifth annual Duathlon Race Series, with at least one event in each of the National Governing Body’s 10 Regions across the country.
Created in 2013 to meet the needs of the growing multisport discipline of duathlon, athletes will have the opportunity to compete for points in top-flight run-bike-run events. The events are open and catered to all multisport athletes. In addition to events in each Region, the 2017 USA Triathlon Duathlon National Championships will again be part of the series, encouraging athletes to compete against the best run-bike-run athletes in the nation. Duathlon Nationals is scheduled for June 17-18 in Bend, Oregon, and more information on Duathlon Nationals is available at usatriathlon.org.
All athletes participating in the 2017 Duathlon Race Series will receive a special item at each event. To earn a series score, athletes must complete at least two events. Each race is a USA Triathlon Sanctioned Event and will count toward the popular end-of-year Duathlon National Rankings for USA Triathlon annual members.
Visit usatriathlon.org/duseries for more information on the USA Triathlon Duathlon Race Series, including series rankings for 2013-16.
2017 USA Triathlon Duathlon Race Series
Southeast
Event: Los Locos Duathlon
Date: April 9
Location: Germantown, Tenn.
Distance: 2-mile run, 14-mile bike, 2-mile run
Pacific Northwest
Event: Mount Rainier Duathlon
Date: April 30
Location: Enumclaw, Wash.
Distance: Sprint: 1.64-mile run, 14.44-mile bike, 3.79-mile run; Standard: 5.12-mile run, 28.88-mile bike, 3.79-mile run
Southwest
Event: Spring Sprint
Date: May 7
Location: San Diego, Calif.
Distance: 1-mile run, 10-mile bike, 3-mile run
Mideast
Event: Muncie May Duathlon
Date: May 13
Location: East Selma, Ind.
Distance: Sprint: 1-kilometer run, 20.6-kilometer bike, 5-kilometer run; Standard: 5k run, 41.2k bike, 10k run
Midwest
Event: Sartell Apple Duathlon
Date: May 27
Location: Sartell, Minn.
Distance: 5k run, 33k bike, 5k run
Rocky Mountain
Event: Mission Valley Duathlon
Date: May 28
Location: El Paso, Texas
Distance: 5k run, 20k bike, 5k run
Northeast
Event: Shamrock Duathlon
Date: June 11
Location: Glastonbury, Conn.
Distance: 5k run, 26k bike, 5k run
Nationwide
Date: June 17-18
Location: Bend, Ore.
Distance: Sprint: 5k run, 20k bike, 2.5k run; Draft-Legal Sprint: 5k run, 20k bike, 2.5k run; Standard: 10k run, 40k bike, 10k run
Florida
Event: Fort De Soto Duathlon
Date: July 8
Location: Tierra Verde, Fla.
Distance: 1-mile run, 10-mile bike, 3.1-mile run
Mid-Atlantic
Event: Maryland Duathlon
Date: July 15-16
Location: Woodbine, Md.
Distance: Sprint: 2-mile run, 13-mile bike, 2-mile run; Standard: 2 miles run/ 26 miles run/ 4 miles run
Northeast
Event: Whaling City Duathlon
Date: July 30
Location: New Bedford, Mass.
Distance: Sprint: 1-mile run, 12-mile bike, 3.1 mile run
South Midwest
Event: Bronda’s Duathlon
Date: Nov. 12
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Distance: 2-mile run, 16-mile bike, 2-mile run
Source> USA Triathlon