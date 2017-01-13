2017 USAT Duathlon Series

Jan 13, 2017 – USA Triathlon has set the schedule for the 12 events that comprise the fifth annual Duathlon Race Series, with at least one event in each of the National Governing Body’s 10 Regions across the country.

June 17-18 in Bend, Oregon, and more information on Duathlon Nationals is available at Created in 2013 to meet the needs of the growing multisport discipline of duathlon, athletes will have the opportunity to compete for points in top-flight run-bike-run events. The events are open and catered to all multisport athletes. In addition to events in each Region, the 2017 USA Triathlon Duathlon National Championships will again be part of the series, encouraging athletes to compete against the best run-bike-run athletes in the nation. Duathlon Nationals is scheduled forin Bend, Oregon, and more information on Duathlon Nationals is available at usatriathlon.org

All athletes participating in the 2017 Duathlon Race Series will receive a special item at each event. To earn a series score, athletes must complete at least two events. Each race is a USA Triathlon Sanctioned Event and will count toward the popular end-of-year Duathlon National Rankings for USA Triathlon annual members.

Visit usatriathlon.org/duseries for more information on the USA Triathlon Duathlon Race Series, including series rankings for 2013-16.

2017 USA Triathlon Duathlon Race Series

Southeast

Date: April 9

Location: Germantown, Tenn.

Distance: 2-mile run, 14-mile bike, 2-mile run

Pacific Northwest

Date: April 30

Location: Enumclaw, Wash.

Distance: Sprint: 1.64-mile run, 14.44-mile bike, 3.79-mile run; Standard: 5.12-mile run, 28.88-mile bike, 3.79-mile run

Southwest

Date: May 7

Location: San Diego, Calif.

Distance: 1-mile run, 10-mile bike, 3-mile run

Mideast

Date: May 13

Location: East Selma, Ind.

Distance: Sprint: 1-kilometer run, 20.6-kilometer bike, 5-kilometer run; Standard: 5k run, 41.2k bike, 10k run

Midwest

Date: May 27

Location: Sartell, Minn.

Distance: 5k run, 33k bike, 5k run

Rocky Mountain

Date: May 28

Location: El Paso, Texas

Distance: 5k run, 20k bike, 5k run

Northeast

Date: June 11

Location: Glastonbury, Conn.

Distance: 5k run, 26k bike, 5k run

Nationwide

Date: June 17-18

Location: Bend, Ore.

Distance: Sprint: 5k run, 20k bike, 2.5k run; Draft-Legal Sprint: 5k run, 20k bike, 2.5k run; Standard: 10k run, 40k bike, 10k run

Florida

Date: July 8

Location: Tierra Verde, Fla.

Distance: 1-mile run, 10-mile bike, 3.1-mile run

Mid-Atlantic

Date: July 15-16

Location: Woodbine, Md.

Distance: Sprint: 2-mile run, 13-mile bike, 2-mile run; Standard: 2 miles run/ 26 miles run/ 4 miles run

Northeast

Date: July 30

Location: New Bedford, Mass.

Distance: Sprint: 1-mile run, 12-mile bike, 3.1 mile run

South Midwest

Date: Nov. 12

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Distance: 2-mile run, 16-mile bike, 2-mile run

Source> USA Triathlon