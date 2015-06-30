Episode 12

You can find and subscribe to this podcast in iTunes and/or via your podcast app, or listen with the podcast player directly above the Duathlon Insider logo.

USAT Duathlon double national champion gives the lowdown on her win in both the sprint and standard distance race at the recent National Championships. She’s had success as a duathlete, triathlete, and bike racer while working a regular job and raising two young children. She did her first triathlon in 1999 and she wasn’t fast. She was last in her age group, but she was inspired by the encouragement of her competitors in her first race.

Providing Feedback

You can give show feedback, recommend guests, and even volunteer to be on the show from the Duathlon.com Facebook page, located here: https://www.facebook.com/duathloncom

Do you enjoy the Duathlon Insider Podcast? If so, please leave a short iTunes review here. It encourages me to make more.

You can also use that same link to subscribe to the podcast.