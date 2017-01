Episode 14

American Jeff Gaura recently completed Powerman Zofingen in just over 9 hours, racing in the 50-54 age group. Jeff tackled the 10k/150k/30k duathlon for the first time, but he plans to back. This episode details his race experience.