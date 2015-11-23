Episode 15

Duathlon Age Group National Champion Jesse Bauer is the guest and we talk about a wide range of duathlon topics, including: the recent US Duathlon Long Course National Championships, the Canadian Duathlon National Championships, the single change he made to improve his cycling, the 2017 Duathlon World Championships in Penticton, and more. One warning – the audio quality on this episode is subpar. If it’s too difficult to hear feel free to check out other episodes or listen to my Triahtlete Training Podcast.